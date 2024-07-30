The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday for left-handed pitcher Trey McGough.

Jimenez, 27, is in his sixth big-league season. In 65 games, he was batting .240 with 55 hits, five home runs, 16 runs batted in and an OPS of .642.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jimenez won a Silver Slugger Award in the shortened 2020 season when he hit 14 home runs in 55 games.

Jimenez is in the final year of a six-year, $43 million deal, but the contract has club options in 2025 and 2026 at $16.5 million and $18.5 million, respectively.