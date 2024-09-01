DENVER (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated right-hander Zach Eflin from the 15-day injured list, one of several moves the franchise made on Sunday when teams were able to expand rosters to 28.

He will start the finale of a three-game series at the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Eflin, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 26, landed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation on Aug. 20, retroactive to Aug. 17. He is 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA in four starts since joining the Orioles.

He has pitched at least six innings in his four starts with his new team and has allowed just six earned runs.

In addition to Eflin’s return, Baltimore recalled infielder Coby Mayo and catcher David Bañuelos from Triple-A Norfolk, placed Ramón Urías on the 10-day IL and designated outfielder Forrest Wall for assignment.

Mayo, one of the organization’s top prospects, is playing third base and batting sixth against Colorado.

Mayo made his major league debut Aug. 2 and hit .059 in seven games before being optioned to Norfolk.

Urías landed on the IL after a tough game Saturday night. He was hit on the nose by a pitch early in the game and then rolled his right ankle while catching a relay throw on a steal attempt. He left the game after suffering the ankle injury.

Saturday’s starter Dean Kremer left the game after being struck on the right forearm by a comebacker. X-rays showed no fracture.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb