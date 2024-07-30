The Baltimore Orioles are staying busy with another acquisition.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team is close to landing outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox.

Jimenez, 27, is in his sixth big-league season. In 65 games, he was batting .240 with 55 hits, five home runs, 16 runs batted in and an OPS of .642.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jimenez won a Silver Slugger Award in the shortened 2020 season when he hit 14 home runs in 55 games.

Jimenez is in the final year of a six-year, $43 million deal, but the contract has club options in 2025 and 2026 at $16.5 million and $18.5 million, respectively.