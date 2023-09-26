The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Hall-of-Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson has died at the age of 86.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball," the Orioles and the Robinson family said in a statement.

Known as 'The Human Vacuum Cleaner,' Robinson was one of the best third basemen in the game's history. He played 23 seasons with the Orioles from 1955 to 1977 and won 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards. He also made 18 All-Star Teams, won MVP in 1964 and won the World Series in both 1966 and 1970.

Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983 and is 16th all-time games played at 2,896 while his 2,870 games played at third base rank No. 1 all-time.

For his career, Robinson hit .267 with 268 home runs and 1,357 RBI. In 39 postseason games, the Arkansas native hit .303 with five home runs and 22 driven in.

The Orioles retired his iconic No. 5 after he retired in 1977.