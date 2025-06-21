NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg exited Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees in the third inning because of left hand discomfort.

Westburg, who started at designated hitter, walked in the first inning and stole second during an at-bat by Gunnar Henderson. He was replaced in the third by rookie Coby Mayo.

The 26-year-old missed more than a month with a left hamstring strain before returning on June 10. Westburg is hitting .229 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 34 games this season. He had 10 hits in his first 25 at-bats before going hitless in his next 14.

Westburg was an All-Star last season, when he batted .264 with 18 homers and 63 RBIs.

Earlier Saturday, the Orioles placed catcher Adley Rutschman on the injured list with a strained left oblique. Rutschman felt pain in batting practice Friday and is on the IL for the first time in his career.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB