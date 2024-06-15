BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles may need to brace themselves for another injury to a starting pitcher.

Kyle Bradish left Friday night's loss to Philadelphia after five innings and just 74 pitches, complaining about his elbow. Now the Orioles wait to see if they've lost another pitcher to a significant injury.

“After the fifth inning he came to us and said his elbow was bothering him,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re going to get further tests on that and nothing really else to say."

Bradish missed the first month of the season with a sprained UCL. Since returning, he's gone 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA in eight starts.

Even after Friday's 5-3 loss in 11 innings, the Orioles are 21 games over .500. That's despite losing starters John Means and Tyler Wells to season-ending injuries. Dean Kremer is also on the IL at the moment with a triceps strain.

Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez top the Baltimore rotation along with Bradish. The Orioles have been able to withstand the injuries because of the performances of Cole Irvin (6-3, 3.03) and Albert Suárez (3-0, 1.61). Rookie Cade Povich has also shown promise in his first two starts.

Bradish allowed two runs on three hits Friday.

