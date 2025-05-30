BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed outfielder Cedric Mullins on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right hamstring strain prior to their series-opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Mullins has played 50 games, including all nine innings of Wednesday's loss to St. Louis after missing the first two games of the series.

He is leading the struggling Orioles with 10 home runs, 31 RBIs and 19 extra-base hits. Baltimore (19-36) began Friday with baseball's third-worst record after consecutive playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Mullins' IL stint comes as Baltimore anticipates the return of 2024 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up and outfielder Colton Cowser (thumb), who is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles signed utility player Cooper Hummel to a one-year major league contract in a corresponding move.

Baltimore could be one of only a few sellers at the MLB trade deadline, with Mullins as one of the most movable pieces.

The 30-year-old Mullins will hit free agency in 2026. He can play all three outfield positions and has exceeded 15 home runs and 50 RBIs in each of the last four seasons. He earned a 2021 All-Star appearance while homering 30 times, contributing 59 RBIs and batting .291 in 159 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb