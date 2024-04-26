Jackson Holliday's first stint in Major League Baseball is over.

The Baltimore Orioles demoted their top prospect to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides on Friday. Outfielder Ryan McKenna was recalled in a corresponding move.

Holliday, 20, was the first overall selection of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft. He received his first call-up on Apr. 9, but has struggled at the big league level.

In 34 at-bats in 10 games, Holliday recorded two hits and a run batted in with 18 strikeouts to two walks, registering an OPS of .059.

Holliday is the son of seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday, who spent 15 seasons in the majors from 2004 to 2018 with the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.