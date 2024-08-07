TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles put right-hander Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list with right lat discomfort.

It's another blow to the Baltimore rotation, which has already lost Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells for the season. The Orioles, who have played sub-.500 baseball for nearly two months now, tried to add starting pitching depth at the trade deadline by acquiring Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers. But Rodriguez has been their clear No. 2 starter behind Corbin Burnes. He's 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA.

Rodriguez was unable to make his start at Toronto on Tuesday night, a loss that dropped Baltimore a half-game behind the New York Yankees atop the AL East.

The Orioles also put right-handed reliever Jacob Webb (right elbow inflammation) on the 15-day IL. Both his and Rodriguez's moves are retroactive to Sunday. Baltimore recalled left-hander Keegan Akin and right-hander Bryan Baker from Triple-A Norfolk.

