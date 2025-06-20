NEW YORK (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning against Luke Weaver, spoiling the New York reliever's return, as the Baltimore Orioles topped the Yankees 5-3 on Friday night.

Urías snapped a 3-3 tie when he drove a full-count pitch into the right field seats for a 337-foot drive. The ball went over Aaron Judge’s leaping try, off a fan’s shirt and into the first row of the seats.

Weaver (1-2) returned from missing 17 games with a strained left hamstring and gave up his third homer this season. He gave up two runs and two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

After Weaver exited, Gunnar Henderson's pinch-hit RBI single off Tim Hill put Baltimore up 5-3.

Urías' clutch homer helped the Orioles overcome a big night from Judge, who homered off Baltimore rookie starter Tomoyuki Sugano to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the third. Judge finished with three hits, reached four times and his batting average rose five points to .371.

Rookie Coby Mayo hit a tying single in the sixth off Max Fried as the Orioles won for the 14th time in 20 games. Gary Sanchez hit a two-run single against his former team in the first when Fried threw 29 pitches.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit an RBI single and Jasson Domínguez had a sacrifice fly for the Yankees, who finished with 10 hits and lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Fried allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings in his second chance at getting his 10th win.

Sugano allowed three runs and seven hits in a season-low 3 2/3 innings. Scott Blewett (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings and Felix Bautista struck out two in the ninth for his 16th save.

Key moment

The Yankees nearly scored in the fourth, but DJ LeMahieu was thrown out at the plate on a close play by right fielder Colton Cowser. New York challenged the call by plate umpire Adam Hamari, but it stood after a brief review.

Key stat

Judge has 48 career homers in 105 games against the Orioles.

Up next

Baltimore RHP Zach Eflin (6-3, 4.81 ERA) faces New York RHP Clarke Schmidt (3-3, 3.16) on Saturday.

___

