BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have reinstated center fielder Cedric Mullins and infielder Jordan Westburg from the 10-day injured list.

Baltimore on Tuesday also optioned outfielder Heston Kjerstad to Triple-A Norfolk and designated infielder Emmanuel Rivera for assignment.

Mullins returns after being sidelined since May 28 with a strained right hamstring. He's batting .232 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs.

Westburg has been out with a left hamstring strain since late April. He's batting .217 in 23 games.

Kjerstad is hitting .192 with 45 strikeouts in 54 games. Rivera has a .232 batting average in 25 games.

