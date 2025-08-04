PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will have season-ending surgery on his pitching elbow next week.

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino made the announcement before Monday's game in Philadelphia.

Rodriguez started the season on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation that flared up in spring training. A rehab outing scheduled for April 17 was canceled because of a strained lat muscle.

The 2018 first-round draft pick, who missed three months of the minor league season in 2022 with a lat injury, hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 31, 2024. He finished last season on the IL with a strained lat.

