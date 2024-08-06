TORONTO (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez was scratched from Tuesday’s start at Toronto minutes before the first pitch because of pain in his upper back and shoulder.

Right-handed reliever Albert Suárez got the start in place of Rodriguez.

The Orioles said Rodriguez was scratched because of discomfort in his right latissimus dorsi and teres major, two muscles that help move the upper arm.

Rodriguez was on the injured list April 30-May 18 because of right shoulder inflammation.

The 24-year-old Rodriguez is 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts for the AL East-leading Orioles, tied with Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Kansas City’s Julio Lugo for the major league lead in victories.

Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Rodriguez has won five of his last six decisions. He went 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA in 23 starts as a rookie last season.

Suárez struck out six in five shutout innings. He walked two and allowed two hits, both singles.

