The Baltimore Orioles have added some defensive prowess to their middle infield.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the team has signed second baseman Kolten Wong.

Wong, 32, split last season between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. He appeared in a combined 87 games in 2023, batting .183 with 41 hits, four home runs, 27 runs batted in and an OPS of .519.

A native of Hilo, HI, Wong made his big league debut in 2013 and spent the first eight seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before a pair of campaigns with the Milwaukee Brewers.

A Gold Glover in 2019 and 2020, Wong is a career .256 hitter with 86 HR, 405 RBI and a .719 OPS.

The defending American League East champions, the Orioles open their 2024 season on March 28 at home to the Los Angeles Angels.