Two contenders in their respective leagues swung a trade on Friday.

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for reliever Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Christian Pache.

An All-Star last season, Hays appeared in 63 games for the O's this season, batting .255 with 40 hits, three home runs, 14 runs batted in and an OPS of .711.

A native of Daytona Beach, FL, Hays is in his seventh big-league season.

Dominguez, 29, has spent the entirety of his six-year career with the Phillies. In 38 games this season, he is 3-2 with a 4.75 earned run average and 1.222 WHIP over 36.0 innings pitched. He's struck out 40 batters and walked 12.

Pache, 24, is in his fifth big-league season and was in his second with the Phillies. He was batting .202 in 50 games this season with 21 hits, nine RBI and an OPS of .557.

He previously suited up for the Oakland Athletics and Atlanta Braves.