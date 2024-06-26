BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 4-2 on Wednesday night to end a five-game skid and snap the Guardians' seven-game winning streak.

Gunnar Henderson hit his 26th home run and Ryan O'Hearn also went deep for the Orioles, who were winless since pounding the Yankees 17-5 on June 20. It was their longest losing streak since May 2022.

Mullins connected off Xzavion Curry (0-2) to give Baltimore the lead for the first time. The towering drive soared inside foul pole and landed on Eutaw Street beyond the right field scoreboard.

O'Hearn made it 4-2 with a solo shot off Curry in the eighth.

Jhonkensy Noel became the fourth Cleveland player to homer in his first major league at-bat, connecting off Grayson Rodriguez in the second inning to put the Guardians ahead 1-0. Recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day, the 22-year-old rookie hit a fastball over the center field wall after losing hold of his bat on the previous pitch, sending it flying toward third base.

The last Cleveland player to go deep on his first at-bat in the big leagues was Kevin Kouzmanoff in 2006.

Noel, however, went 1 for 4 and struck out in the ninth to end the game.

A homer by Gabriel Arias put the Guardians up 2-1 in the fifth, but Henderson answered in the bottom half.

Guardians starter Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. The right-hander was coming off a victory against Toronto after going 0-4 in five starts since May 5.

Rodriguez (9-3) gave up two runs and five hits over seven innings. He struck out the last four batters he faced.

Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth for his 17th save in 21 attempts.

SHALT NOT STEAL

Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges twice threw out Orioles trying to steal, the second time immediately before Henderson's solo shot. Baltimore came in 59 for 70 on stolen base attempts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: INF Josh Naylor was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. “He's just banged up,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “It's just another night off to let the little things heal up.”

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (right triceps strain) will make another rehab start Thursday night for Triple-A Norfolk. He last pitched for Baltimore on May 20.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Ben Lively (7-3, 3.03 ERA) gets the start Thursday night when visiting Cleveland launches a four-game series against AL Central rival Kansas City.

Orioles: Corbin Burnes (8-3, 2.35 ERA) takes on the Texas Rangers on Thursday night at Camden Yards. It's a rematch of last year's AL Division Series, which Texas swept en route to winning the World Series.

