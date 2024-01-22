Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg announced on Monday that he had recently been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

Sandberg, 64, was inducted into Cooperstown in 2005.

We're with you, Ryno. 💙 pic.twitter.com/JmJLoXTTl1 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 22, 2024

"To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, extended Baseball Family, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share some personal news," Sandberg said in a statement. "Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family."

A native of Spokane, WA, Sandberg spent 16 seasons in the majors from 1981 to 1997. After 13 games in his rookie season with the Philadelphia Phillies, Sandberg was traded to the Cubs ahead of the 1982 season. With the Cubs, Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glover and seven-time Silver Slugger.

In 1984, Sandberg hit .319 with 200 hits, a league-leading 19 triples, 19 home runs, 84 runs batted in and an OPS of .887 en route to winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

For his career, Sandberg was a .285 hitter with 2,386 hits, 282 HR, 1,061 RBI and .795 OPS in 2,164 games.

After retirement, Sandberg spent parts of three seasons as Phillies manager from 2013 to 2015, posting a mark of 119-159 (.428).