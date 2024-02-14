SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time batting champion Luis Arraez lost to the Miami Marlins in salary arbitration on Wednesday, failing in his attempt to win two years in a row.

Arraez was awarded the team's $10.6 million offer rather than his $12 million request. The decision was made by Keith Greenberg, Stephen Raymond and Richard McNeill, who heard arguments a day earlier.

Arraez won the 2022 AL batting title for Minnesota, hitting .316 with eight homers and 49 RBIs, then was traded to Miami in January 2023 and won in arbitration when a panel picked his $6.1 million request rather than the Marlins’ $5 million offer.

He captured the NL batting title last year, setting career highs with a .354 average, 10 homers and 69 RBIs.

Arraez, who turns 27 in April, is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Tampa Bay reliever Jason Adam also failed to win two years in a row when a panel picked the Rays’ $2.7 million offer rather than his $3.25 million request on Tuesday.

Players lead 7-5 with three cases pending, involving Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm ($4 million vs. $3.4 million), Tampa Bay outfielder Harold Ramírez ($4.3 million vs. $3.8 million) and Miami left-hander Tanner Scott ($5.7 million vs. $5.15 million).

Ramírez went to a hearing for a second straight year. Chris Cameron, Allen Ponak and Scott Buchheit heard arguments Wednesday and are expected to rule Thursday.

Ramírez won last year at $2.2 million, when the team offered $1.9 million, then set career bests with a .313 average, 12 homers and 68 RBIs.

First baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn and the Baltimore Orioles avoided an arbitration hearing when they agreed Wednesday to a $3.5 million, one-year contract. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $3.8 million O’Hearn asked for and the $3.2 million the Orioles offered when the sides exchanged proposed salaries last month. The deal includes a $7.5 million team option for 2025, and the option price would escalate by $500,000 each for playing in 120 and 150 games this year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB