BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the sixth inning of Friday night's game between the Brewers and Orioles when Baltimore catcher James McCann came face to face with Willy Adames as the Milwaukee infielder came to bat.

It wasn't clear what the two were discussing, but players from both teams quickly rushed the field, although no real fighting took place.

Milwaukee led 9-1 at the time and had hit three home runs, including one by Adames an inning earlier.

