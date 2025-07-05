Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andrés Giménez missed Saturday's 4-3 walk-off win against the Los Angeles Angels with an ankle injury.

Giminez, 26, left Friday's game, another 4-3 walk-off victory, in the sixth inning with the injury.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports that the Blue Jays are still waiting for the results of the MRI on his ankle and he is considered day-to-day.

Giménez is batting .218 this season with five home runs and 23 RBIs.

He was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians alongside reliever Nick Sandlin in the off-season in exchange for infielder Spencer Horwitz and outfielder Nick Mitchell.

Following Saturday's win, the Blue Jays hold the top spot in the American League East with a 51-38 record while in the midst of a seven-game winning streak.

Additionally the Blue Jays have recalled pitcher Robinson Piña from Triple-A Buffalo and placed reliever Yimi Garcia on the 15-day injured list.

Garcia, 34, is out with a left-ankle sprain and has a 1-2 record with a 3.86 earned-run average in 21.0 innings this season.

Pina was acquired last week from the Miami Marlins in exchange for pitcher Colby Martin.

He appeared in 14 Triple-A games this season between Buffalo and Jacksonville going 4-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 39.0 innings.