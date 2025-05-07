The Toronto Blue Jays recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and selected right-handed pitcher Braydon Fisher to the Major League roster on Wednesday.

Both players are available for Wednesday's game in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels.

In corresponding moves, outfielder Alan Roden and right-handed pitcher Dillon Tate have both been optioned to Triple-A. Outfielder Steward Berroa has been designated for assignment.

The 22-year-old Clase, who is hitless in four at-bats with the Jays this season, is hitting .315 with one home run and 15 RBIs over 27 games this season in Buffalo.

Clase, 22, was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners last July and batted .350 with one home run and two RBIs over seven appearances with the Blue Jays in 2024.

Fisher, 24, has a 2.38 ERA over 11.1 innings or relief in Triple-A this season.

Over 28 games with the Blue Jays in 2025, the 25-year-old Roden is hitting .178 with one homer and five RBIs. He also owns a .262 on-base percentage and a .522 OPS.

Tate, 31, has a 5.06 ERA over 5.1 innings pitched with the Jays this season.

Berroa, 25, has not played a game with the Blue Jays this season and is hitting .195 over 24 games in the minors.

Entering Wednesday's action, the Blue Jays hold a 16-19 record after losing three straight games.