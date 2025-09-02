The Toronto Blue Jays selected left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki to the Major League roster on Wednesday.

In corresponding moves, left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas has been optioned to Triple-A while right-handed pitcher Robinson Piña was recalled from Triple-A and placed on the 60-day injured list.

The 31-year-old appeared in 35 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season before released in mid-August, posting a 5.28 ERA over 30.2 innings pitched. Borucki was a member of the Pirates since the 2023 season in which he produced a 2.45 ERA over 38 games.

Borucki spent the first four-plus years of his MLB career with the Blue Jays after being drafted by the organization in 2012.

Over 75 career games, including 19 starts, in Toronto, Borucki went 8-9 with a 4.47 ERA and 123 strikeouts over 151 innings pitched.

Borucki joins a struggling Jays' bullpen which has the second worst ERA in the Majors since the All-Star break.

The 79-59 Blue Jays hold a 2.5 game lead over the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the American League East entering Wednesday.