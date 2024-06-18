Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah underwent surgery to his injured right elbow on Monday and is expected to be sidelined for the next 12-14 months.

Manager John Schneider described it as UCL reconstructive surgery that included an internal brace.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury on May 29 against the Chicago White Sox with the team announcing shortly later that he would need surgery and would miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Manoah made five starts for the Blue Jays this season after his debut was delayed due to right shoulder inflammation in spring training. He pitched to a 3.70 earned run average with 26 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.

The 6-foot-6 righty finished third in American League Cy Young voting in 2022, when he held a 2.24 ERA over 196.2 innings, but struggled mightily last season, pitching to a 5.87 ERA over 87.1 innings.

In his career, Manoah has a 3.34 ERA with 412 strikeouts in 420.0 innings.