Alek Manoah's struggles on the mound continued on Sunday with a rough rehab outing in Single-A Dunedin.

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing six earned runs on five hits and four walks. Manoah allowed one home run and threw 26 strikes on 58 pitches.

Alek Manoah's final line in his Single-A Dunedin #BlueJays rehab start:



1.2 IP • 7 R (6 ER), 5 H, 4 BB, 2 K

• 1 HR

• 58 pitches (26 strikes)



A lot of deliveries that didn't look the same. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 7, 2024

Manoah appeared in one spring training game before going down with right shoulder soreness.

The 26-year-old right-hander is looking to make it back to the Majors this season after a disastrous 2023 campaign, which saw him post a 5.87 ERA over 19 starts, including nine losses. He spent most of the second half of the season in the minor leagues.

Manoah was named an All-Star in 2022, posting a 16-7 record with a 2.24 ERA over 196.2 innings pitched.