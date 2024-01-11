Blue Jays avoid arbitration with Jansen, Kirk, Romano, Varsho, seven others

The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration with 11 players on Thursday, including catchers Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk, outfielder Daulton Varsho as well as closing pitcher Jordan Romano.

Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the only arbitration-eligible player who did not come to an one-year agreement on Thursday.

No Vlad. But I’d bet they just get a deal done with him like they did with Bo last year. https://t.co/iP7eanRmZ6 — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 12, 2024

Here's the full list of the contracts that were signed for the 2024 season:

INF Cavan Biggio (US $4,210,000)

LHP Génesis Cabrera (US $1,512,500)

INF Santiago Espinal (US $2,725,000)

C Danny Jansen (US $5,200,000)

C Alejandro Kirk (US $2,800,000)

LHP Tim Mayza (US $3,590,000)

RHP Nate Pearson (US $800,000)

RHP Trevor Richards (US $2,150,000)

RHP Jordan Romano (US $7,750,000)

RHP Erik Swanson (US $2,750,000)

OF Daulton Varsho (US $5,650,000)

Jansen, 28, hit .228 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs over 86 games with the Blue Jays in 2023.

Kirk, 25, hit .250 with eight homers and 43 RBIs over 123 games in 2023.

In his first season with the Blue Jays, Varsho averaged .220 at the plate alongside 20 home runs and 61 RBIs over 158 games.

Romano was named an All-Star for a second straight season in 2023, posting a 2.90 ERA with 36 saves over 59 innings pitched.

Guerrero Jr., 24, struggled at times last season, hitting .264 with 26 home runs and 94 RBIs over 156 games.