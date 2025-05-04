Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Daulton Varsho was a late scratch from Sunday's series finale against the visiting Cleveland Guardians after suffering low back tightness.

The 28-year-old defensive star has missed most of the season following September shoulder surgery, making his 2025 debut on April 29 against the Boston Red Sox.

Varsho is hitting .214 with two home runs and three RBIs over five games this season. He also owns a .353 on-base percentage and a .996 OPS.

Varsho, who won his first career Gold Glove Award last year, made one of the best catches of the season in his first game back last week when he fell to the ground before getting back up and tracking the ball for the impressive snag.

The American is in his third season with the Blue Jays after spending the first three campaigns of his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Varsho is making $8.2 million this season and is slated to become a free agent following the 2026 season.

Sunday's game between the Jays and Guardians is the rubber match of their three-game set as Toronto look to reach the .500 mark.