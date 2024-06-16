Toronto Blue Jays closer Yimi Garcia left Sunday's series finale against the Cleveland Garcia in the ninth inning with right elbow soreness, per manager John Schneider.

After allowing four hits, including a two-run home run, Garcia was replaced by reliever Nate Pearson with runners on first and third and the Blue Jays holding a 7-6 lead with two outs.

Pearson forced a fly out as the Blue Jays picked up the win to take the series.

The 33-year-old Garcia has been one the Blue Jays' most consistent pitchers this season, recording a 1.98 ERA and five saves over 27.1 innings pitched.

Regular closer Jordan Romano, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 1 with elbow inflammation, resumed throwing earlier this week, though the team has not indicated any plan for activation.