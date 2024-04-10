The Toronto Blue Jays provided injury updates to pitchers Alek Manoah, Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson as well as veteran catcher Danny Jansen on Wednesday.

After a rough rehab start in Single-A Dunedin over the weekend, Manoah will get the start on the mound on Saturday for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

The 26-year-old lasted just 1.2 innings in Sunday's start, allowing six earned runs with five hits and four walks.

Injured reliefers Romano and Swanson will both pitch on Thursday in Buffalo.

Romano is dealing with right elbow inflammation and appeared in five spring games before being shut down. He had a 2.90 ERA in 59 appearances last season, making the All-Star team for the second year in a row.

Swanson (forearm tightness) pitched in two spring games before going on the shelf. He had a 2.97 ERA last season in his first year with the Blue Jays.

Behind the plate, Jansen will serve as the Bisons' designated hitter on Wednesday and is expected to catch twice over the week.

The 28-year-old Jansen is dealing with a fractured pisiform bone at the base of his right wrist. He had 17 homers and 53 RBI with a .228/.312/.474 slash line in 86 games last season, his sixth with the team.