The Toronto Blue Jays' lineup is set to receive a big boost in the near future, as injured designated hitter George Springer has cleared concussion protocol and will begin a rehab assignment on Thursday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters on Wednesday.

Springer has not played since July 28, when he was struck in the head by a 95 mph fastball from Baltimore Orioles reliever Kade Strowd in the ninth inning.

The four-time All-Star was placed on the seven-day concussion IL Friday, retroactive to July 29, with the team activating outfielder Daulton Varsho, who was rehabbing a hamstring in his absence.

Springer has been a key cog in the Blue Jays lineup this season, as the veteran was leading the team in home runs (18), slugging percentage (.506), and OPS (.889) at the time of his placement on the IL.

Toronto has been scuffling since Springer was out of the lineup, with a 7-6 record in 13 games since Springer went on the shelf.

Still, the Blue Jays own a 4.5-game lead in the American League East standings, and have the best record in the American League at 70-50.