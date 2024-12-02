The Toronto Blue Jays have made another tweak to their coaching staff, hiring Los Angeles Dodgers hitting coordinator Lou Iannotti as an assistant, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Iannotti, 32, has been with the Dodgers since 2018 in various roles.

The Blue Jays parted ways with hitting coach Guillermo Martinez after six seasons, earlier in the off-season. Toronto finished 23rd in the league in runs scored and 17th in team OPS.

Toronto hired David Popkins, formerly of the Minnesota Twins, as his replacement shortly later.