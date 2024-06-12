It appears injured Canadian slugger Joey Votto is making progress with the injured ankle he suffered during spring training in March.

Ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider told the media that Votto has recently made “the most progress in quite some time” and is close to playing in some actual minor league games.

Last week, the first baseman was taking live at-bats in Florida and working on a baserunning program.

Votto has been out since spraining his ankle after stepping on a bat in the dugout during his first spring training game. Votto homered in his only at-bat at big league spring training.

The 40-year-old Toronto native signed with the Jays in March on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

Votto slashed .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI in 65 games last season with the Cincinnati Reds in the final year of a 10-year, $225 million deal. Prior to signing with Toronto, Votto had played his entire 17-year MLB career with Cincinnati.