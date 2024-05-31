Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano was not available for Friday's 14-inning win over the Pittsburgh Pirates after his elbow "didn't bounce back" from his last outing, manager John Schneider told the media.

The problem was described as elbow soreness and the Blue Jays will know more on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Canadian last pitched on Wednesday when he picked up a save against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one run on a solo home run.

Romano has a 1.46 ERA and eight saves over 13.2 innings pitched this season, his sixth with the Blue Jays.

Outfielder Daulton Varsho also missed the game due to food poisoning.