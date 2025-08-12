Blue Jays' Manoah, Yesavage, Bieber to make rehab outings in Buffalo this week

The Buffalo Bisons will see three prominent members of the Toronto Blue Jays organization pitch for them this week in Triple-A.

Alek Manoah, who is working his way back to the Majors after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2024, will make his first Triple-A start of the season on Wednesday.

Over three minor league rehab outings, the 27-year-old right-hander owns a 10.13 ERA , allowing nine hits, six earned runs and five walks over 5.1 innings pitched.

Manoah last pitched with the Blue Jays last season, posting a 1-2 record with a 3.70 ERA over five starts. He was named an All-Star in his sophomore season of 2022, producing a 16-7 record with a 2.24 ERA alongside 180 strikeouts.

On Thursday, highly-touted prospect Trey Yesavage will make his Triple-A debut.

Ranked first on the Blue Jays' top prospect list, the 22-year-old right hander has a 3.01 ERA with 134 strikeouts over 80.2 innings pitched in Single-A (low and high) and Double-A this season.

Finally, trade deadline pickup Shane Bieber will make what could be his last rehab start on Friday.

The two-time Cy Young winner was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians last month despite not pitching in the MLB since April of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Bieber, 30, has been sharp in six rehab outings across various levels in the minors for the Jays and Guardians, owning a 2.45 ERA over 22 innings.