Times are tough for Canada's lone professional baseball team.

Following Tuesday's 10-1 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Toronto Blue Jays have now dropped 10 of their past 13 games and sit last in the American League East with a 16-20 record. They're 7.5 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles and 4.5 games out of the third and final wild-card spot.

The Jays owned a 21-15 record through 36 games in the 2023 season, eventually finishing with 89 wins, which earned them a playoff spot for the second straight year. They'll have to go 73-53 over the final 126 games to get to 89 wins again in 2024.

Similar to last season, the Jays' offence has been their weakest link in 2024, while their overall pitching performance has taken a step back from a season ago.

Let's take a closer look at some of the numbers that have led to Toronto's concerning slow start.

Offensive Struggles

Bo Bichette Toronto Blue Jays

Fans grew increasingly frustrated with the Blue Jays' lack of offensive production last season, which reached a breaking point in the playoffs when the team scored just one run over a two-game sweep by the Minnesota Twins.

The Blue Jays have seemingly taken another step back at the plate so far this season.

Here are some numbers that indicate just how ineffective Toronto's offence has been over the first 36 games.

Blue Jays Offence Stat Blue Jays League Rank (30 Teams) Batting Average .226 24th Runs 129 27th Home Runs 30 25th Slugging Percentage .360 24th On-base Percentage .307 17th On-base + Slugging .667 22nd Runners in Scoring Position .194 29th Ground Into Double Plays 33 3rd

The Blue Jays rank in the bottom third of most major hitting categories, which can largely be contributed to struggling starts from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer, who all hit in the heart of Toronto's batting order.

Bichette, the 26-year-old shortstop from Orlando, has had the hardest time at the plate, recording an .189 average with a single home run and 11 RBIs. He also owns a .514 OPS, which is eighth worst in the entire MLB among qualified hitters. Bitchette has grounded into seven double plays, second most in the league.

But some optimism remains for Bichette as he's finished in the top-10 in total hits in each of the past three seasons. Bichette had a slow start to his 2022 season, hitting .213 with two homers and eight RBIs in April before turning things around in May. Time will if Bichette can do something similar in 2024.

Three-time All-Star Guerrero Jr. is hitting .234 with four homers and 15 RBIs alongside a .700 OPS. Guerrero Jr.'s stats have regressed across the board since his breakout season in 2021 when he hit .311 with 48 homers, 111 RBIs and a 1.002 OPS.

Both players are signed through the 2025 season.

Springer, 34, who is in the fourth year of six-year, $150 million contract, is hitting .206 with three home runs and six RBIs alongside a .580 OPS.

Depth players Alejandro Kirk, Cavan Biggio and Kevin Kiermaier are hitting .205 or below, with a combined three home runs and 21 RBIs.

Pitching Problems

Chris Bassitt Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays' pitching staff was their strength during the 2023 season, finishing with a 3.78 ERA, the fourth best in the majors.

Toronto's pitching hasn't been as effective in 2024 with the bullpen arms and their league-worst 5.27 ERA being the most notable problem.

Blue Jays Pitching Stat Blue Jays League Rank (30 Teams) Total ERA 4.69 25th Bullpen ERA 5.27 30th Total WHIP 1.39 26th Opponent's Batting Average .261 28th Home Runs Allowed 48 30th

Outside of right-handers Yimi Garcia (0.68 ERA in 13 appearances) and Chad Green (2.35 ERA over seven appearances), who are both currently sidelined with injuries, the Blue Jays' bullpen has struggled.

Nate Pearson (5.11 ERA), Genesis Cabrera (5.79 ERA), Tim Mayza (7.30 ERA) and Erik Swanson (15.63 ERA) have all failed to provide consistency on the mound.

Injuries to the starting staff may become an issue as well, with ace Kevin Gausman missing most of spring training and Yariel Rodriguez currently on the injured list.

Alek Manoah's return to his 2022 form hit another snag on Saturday after allowing six earned runs over four innings against the Washington Nationals during his first start of the season.

Jose Berrios (2.85 ERA) and Yusei Kikuchi (2.72 ERA) have been two of the biggest positives for the Blue Jays this season.

There are still 126 games remaining in the 2024 season for the Blue Jays, meaning they have time to turn it around and become playoff contenders for a fifth consecutive season.

If they don't, the heat around manager John Schneider and general manager Ross Atkins will only get hotter.