A day after beating the Miami Marlins in 12 innings, the Toronto Blue Jays optioned left-handed pitcher Mason Fluharty to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled right-handed pitcher Paxton Schultz for Sunday's series finale in Miami.

Fluharty was one of six relievers the Blue Jays used in the 7-6 win, allowing a run on one hit over 0.1 of an inning.

The 24-year-old is having a strong rookie season for the Jays, posting a 4.94 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 47.1 innings pitched.

Schultz, 27, has appeared in 12 games for the Blue Jays this season, including two starts, producing a 4.56 ERA over 23.2 innings. Schultz is also a rookie.

The 76-54 Blue Jays will look to sweep the Marlins on Sunday. Toronto currently holds the top spot in the AL East, leading the Boston Red Sox by five games and New York Yankees by 6.5 games.