Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Landen Maroudis underwent elbow surgery, according TSN's Scott Mitchell.

An exact timeline for his return to action has yet to be determined, reports Mitchell.

The 19-year-old right-handed pitcher had a 0.84 ERA over 10.2 inning pitched this season with the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays before going down with the injury.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Florida, Maroudis is ranked 12th among Blue Jays prospects.