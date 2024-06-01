The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-handed pitcher Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday.

The move is retroactive to May 30 and Romano is eligible to come off the injured list for the team's three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians beginning on June 14.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported that tests on his elbow showed no structural damage and there are no plans for injections at this time.

Romano, 31, last pitched during Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, allowing one hit and one run to pick up the save.

The 6-foot-5 righty has a 1-2 record this season with eight saves and a 6.59 earned-run average.

Romano began the 2024 season on the injured list with the same injury that caused him to miss the team's first 17 games.

Toronto recalled left-handed pitcher Brendon Little from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move and he will be available for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Little, 27, has an 0-2 record in Triple-A with a 4.15 ERA in 17.1 innings pitched. He appeared in three games with the Blue Jays earlier this season and allowed five hits and four earned-runs in 3.1 innings.