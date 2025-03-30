The Toronto Blue Jays placed starting pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list after making his debut with the team on Saturday.

Scherzer, 40, left Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles after just three innings due to right thumb inflammation.

He threw 45 pitches, 28 for strikes, while allowing two earned runs on three hits.

The team recalled lefty Easton Lucas from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move and he will be available in the team's series finale against the Orioles on Sunday.

Toronto also called up left-handed reliever Mason Fluharty to the major-league roster on Sunday and designated lefty Richard Lovelady for assignment in a corresponding move.

Fluharty will join Lucas and Brendon Little, who was pulled from Friday's win over the Baltimore Orioles with a lat cramp, as the lefty options out of Toronto's bullpen.

Lovelady, 29, has pitched in two games this year, allowing two baserunners in a clean two-thirds of an inning in the season opener before getting shelled for four earned runs in Saturday's loss.

Lovelady has made stops with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays in his six years in the major leagues.

Fluharty, 23, will make his major-league debut if he sees any game action on Sunday. The native of Lewes, Del. pitched to a 1.29 earned-run average in eight games in Spring Training.

Fluharty held a 3.63 ERA in 56 games out of the bullpen in Triple A Buffalo a season ago.

The Blue Jays also announced that right-handed pitcher Tommy Nance cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple A Buffalo.

Toronto wraps up their first series of the season against the Orioles on Sunday, seeking a series split after dropping two of their first three contests.