Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sept. 7 with a left knee sprain, the team announced Tuesday.

The team has also recalled outfielder Joey Loperfido from Triple-A Buffalo.

Bichette appeared to be injured in the sixth inning of Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees after sliding into Austin Wells' shin guard at home plate while trying to score from second.

He would eventually limp off the field with help from head athletic trainer Jose Ministral, just moments before the game would be delayed for nearly two hours by inclement weather.

During the delay, Bichette underwent X-rays that came back negative, and was in the lineup for the remainder of the contest.

“It didn’t look great, but we’re at the point where if you can play, you can play,” manager John Schneider said after the game. “Bo understands that and everyone understands that. I don’t think it needed stitches or anything but there was a lot going on.”

The 27-year-old was out of the lineup Sunday in the series finale with Ernie Clement taking his place at shortstop, and now Bichette heads to the IL in the midst of a heated AL East race between the Blue Jays, Yankees, and Boston Red Sox.

A native of Orlando, Bichette has slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI across 582 at-bats this season. He also leads the Majors in both hits (181) and doubles (44).

The Blue Jays kick off a three-game set with the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, and currently hold a 2.0 game lead over the Yankees in the American League East.