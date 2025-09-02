Toronto Blue Jays top pitching prospect Trey Yesavage put together an impressive relief performance with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old right-hander, who had been used as a starter this season in the minors, pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk alongside six strikeouts. He threw 54 pitches, 35 for strikes.

A first-round pick by Toronto in 2024, Yesavage has been making his way up the minor-league ranks this season as a starting pitcher.

Yesavage produced a 2.43 ERA over seven starts with the low Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays before earning a 1.56 ERA over four starts with the high Single-A Vancouver Canadians.

In Double-A with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Yesavage had a 4.50 ERA over seven starts and owned a 4.91 ERA over three starts in Triple-A before Tuesday's relief appearance.

Yesavage's move to the bullpen could be a sign that the prospect is a candidate to join the Blue Jays during their September pursuit of the AL East division title.

Since the All-Star break, Toronto's bullpen has a 5.61 ERA, second-worst in MLB ahead of the lowly Colorado Rockies.

Yesavage is ranked as the Blue Jays' top prospect.