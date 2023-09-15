The struggling Toronto Blue Jays will have a new pitcher in their bullpen as they welcome their division rival Boston Red Sox to town on Friday night for a weekend three-game series.

Right-handed reliever Nate Pearson has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo while right-handed reliever Bowden Francis was optioned to the Bisons.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Nate Pearson recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Bowden Francis optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/sniqxWeC6i — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 15, 2023

The 27-year-old Pearson has a 5-2 record with a 5.18 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 33 appearances and 40 innings pitched in 2023 with the Blue Jays.

Pearson hasn't pitched since Aug. 13 against the Chicago Cubs.

The 2017 first-round pick has a 1.74 ERA over 20 minor league appearances this season.

Francis, 27, has pitched 36.1 innings for the Jays this season, posting a 1.73 ERA and strikeouts.

The Blue Jays are coming off a disastrous four-game sweep by the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre to fall 2.5 games behind them for the second Wild Card spot in the American League and 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final playoff spot.