Blue Jays recall reliever Fisher before opener against Yankees, option Tate

TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Braydon Fisher from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, a few hours before the opener of a key weekend series against the New York Yankees

Fisher has a 4-0 record and 3.03 earned-run average over 41 appearances for the Blue Jays this season. 

The 25-year-old rookie was optioned to the Bisons on Aug. 21, a day before starter Shane Bieber was activated from the injured list. 

Also Friday, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Dillon Tate to Buffalo. He did not record a decision and had a 4.26 ERA over eight appearances. 

Toronto entered play against New York with a three-game lead on the second-place Yankees in the American League East Division standings. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025. 

