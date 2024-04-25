Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Bowden Francis was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with right forearm extensor tendinitis.

Left-handed pitcher Brendon Little was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

The 28-year-old Francis has struggled on the mound this season, producing an 8.59 ERA over five appearances, including two starts.

Francis began the season as a starter, allowing 12 hits and 12 earned runs in 8.1 innings pitched over two starts, both of which turned out to be losses.

Little, 27, has a 2.89 ERA over nine relief appearances in the minors this season. Little made one relief appearance with the Chicago Cubs in 2022.