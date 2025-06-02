Two days after being designated for assignment, Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Jose Urena has cleared waivers and elected to pursue free agency.

The 33-year-old native of Dominican Republic signed a one-year contract with the Jays in May after a short stint with the New York Mets to start the season.

Over six appearances, including two starts, with Toronto, Urena recorded a 3.65 ERA and five strikeouts over 12.1 innings pitched.

Urena is a veteran of 11 MLB season, posting a career 44-77 record alongside a 4.78 ERA over 239 games split between the Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Mets and Blue Jays.

Fresh off a four game sweep of the last-place Athletics, the Blue Jays have won five games in a row and own a 31-28 record to sit 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League East and 0.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the third and final Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Toronto this week for a three game series beginning on Tuesday. That's followed by a nine-game road trip against the Twins, St. Louis Cardinals and Phillies.