Cavan Biggio is headed to Los Angeles.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly traded Biggio to the Los Angeles Dodgers just days after he was designated for assignment by the franchise.

Minor league right-handed pitcher Braydon Fisher is coming to Toronto in the deal. The 23-year-old American has split his time between Double-A and Triple-A this season, recording a 5.68 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 15 walks over 19 innings pitched.

Biggio, a 29-year-old utilityman, has struggled at the plate in 2024, hitting .200 with two home runs and nine RBIs alongside an .323 on-base percentage and a .614 OPS.

The Houston native made his debut with the Blue Jays in 2019 after being selected in the fifth-round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Over six seasons in Toronto, Biggio recorded a .227 average with 48 homers, 176 RBIs and a .725 OPS in 490 career games. He has two hits over four playoff games.

Biggio was designated for assignment to make run for infielder Spencer Horwitz to be called up from the minors on Friday.