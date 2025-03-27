TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their 2025 Major League Baseball season this afternoon against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays are confident they can get back to their winning ways after finishing last in the American League East last season with a 74-88 record.

The pressure is on to deliver this season as their window to remain competitive could be closing.

Stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are both entering the final year of their respective deals and can become unrestricted free agents after the season.

The Blue Jays made some key additions in the off-season. Anthony Santander should add some pop to what was a lacklustre offence last season. Veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, reliever Jeff Hoffman and second baseman Andrés Giménez are among the other new faces.

Right-hander José Berrios will open on the mound for Toronto for the second straight season and the third time in four years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.