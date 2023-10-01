Blue Jays set to play Twins in wild-card round

The Toronto Blue Jays will play the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card round of the American League playoffs, it was officially determined on Sunday.

Toronto fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 12-8 in the season finale while the Houston Astros captured the AL West division with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Game 1 of the three-game series goes Tuesday in Minnesota.

The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Texas Rangers in the other AL Wild-Card series.

In the National League, the Arizona Diamondbacks will travel to Milwaukee to battle the Brewers while the Philadelphia Phillies will host the Miami Marlins.