Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been shut down from pitching for the time being after experiencing elbow discomfort on Friday, manager John Schneider told the media on Saturday.

Romano will receive further evaluation on July 2.

The 31-year-old has not pitched since May 29, heading to the 15-day injured list on June 1 with an elbow injury.

It's been a struggle so far in 2024 for the Markham, Ont., native. He's posted a 6.59 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 13.2 innings spread out over 15 appearances, saving eight of his nine chances.

An All-Star the last two years, Romano has posted an ERA under 3.00 in four consecutive seasons.