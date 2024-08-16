Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who hasn't played since July 19 due to a right calf strain, has started participating in baseball activities at the team's spring training facility in Dunedin, manager John Schneider told the media.

Schneider added that Bichette will continue to ramp up activities before joining the Blue Jays to evaluate a rehab assignment at some point.

The 26-year-old has struggled in 2024, hitting .223 with just four home runs and 30 RBIs over 79 games. Bichette also owns a .276 on-base percentage and a .587 OPS.

Bichette was coming off a 2023 season in which he was named an All-Star for the second time in his career, hitting .306 with 20 homers and 73 RBIs. Bichette led the American League in hits for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

After making his MLB debut in July of 2019, Bichette will be a free agent following the 2025 season.

The Blue Jays, who sit last in the American League East with a 57-64 record, open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday.