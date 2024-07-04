Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Leo Jimenez, ranked sixth on the Blue Jays' top prospect list, will make his MLB debut Thursday afternoon against the visiting Houston Astros after Bo Bichette was removed from the lineup with a right forearm contusion.

Bichette was hit by a pitch during Wednesday's blowout loss to the Astros.

Jimenez, a 23-year-old from Panama, is hitting .271 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs over 57 games with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons this year. He also owns a .416 on-base percentage and a .847 OPS.

The right-handed hitter joined the Blue Jays' organization in 2017 as an international free agent.

The 26-year-old Bichette has struggled in 2024, hitting just .229 with four homers and 29 RBIs alongside a .282 on-base percentage and a .613 OPS. He is scheduled to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Entering Thursday's action, the Blue Jays sit last in the American League East with a 39-47 record.